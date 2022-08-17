Virtual DeLorean Alpha5 Goes Old School, Has Many Unanswered DMC-12 Questions

With the new DeLorean production company now traveling through the muddled waters of intellectual property scandal and classic DMC-12s keeping the quirky body lines but getting a jolt from 21st-century technology, one can say there is no shortage of DMC-related news these days.
And, as it turns out, even automotive virtual artists have a soft spot for the Back to the Future franchise's time machine hero. Lately, we have seen almost everything, including widebody DMC-12s getting digital transformations into bonkers aero track weapons or 1,000+ horsepower restomod concepts harboring a cool Porsche flat-12 secret.
Now, Siim Parn, the Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, is finally back into his usual, signature neo-retro CGI mood, albeit with a BTF twist. So, after playing with a virtual McLaren Sabre Speedster, reviving the Porsche Carrera GT with help from a 911 GTS, or redesigning the latest novelties (7 Series and Civic Type R included), the pixel master is taking a swing at the DeLorean Alpha5 EV with lots of DMC-12 flavor.
Unfortunately, the CGI expert is not giving us the usual trio of front, rear, and side POVs – so we cannot judge it fully. For instance, although just like many of the channel’s fans we do love the modern cues mixed with classic DNA, there is also no way of telling if this CGI concept kept the signature gullwing doors intact or not!
Plus, there are many more questions than answers. For example, what powers this old-school-focused DeLorean Alpha5 – is it the EV’s real-world powertrain or something else? Additionally, will this get a follow-up with more POVs, or will it stay like this – a one-hit wonder? Sheesh, so many mysteries – maybe we need a time machine to get all of them sorted through.
