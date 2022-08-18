HRE Wheels Performs First Customization Magic Trick on 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Seemingly oblivious to America’s muscle car turmoil kicked off by the Dodge Challenger and Charger “death to ICE” announcement, Porsche just shocked the sports car world – in the best possible way.
The German luxury sports car and SUV maker has recently introduced the 2023 Porsche 911 (992 series) GT3 RS, the most uncompromisingly hardcore variant of the legendary 911 nameplate. Naturally, it has more power (518 hp) and torque, plus a way more aggressive aero package than its GT3 sibling.
To put the latter into the proper perspective, it is sufficient to say that it can achieve three times the GT3’s downforce at 124 mph/200 kph. Of course, all that coolness is not going to come cheap, as the all-new 992 series-based 911 GT RS kicks off at $223,800 in America. But the performance is bonkers enough that no affluent owner will ever care: 60 mph (96 kph) in three seconds, a 10.9s quarter-mile ET, and a 184 mph/296 kph maximum speed.
Now, it is going to take a while before the first deliveries kick off and then some more before the first owners decide to upgrade the OEM package with something cool. Alas, the good folks over at HRE Performance Wheels could not wait that long and decided to jump the digital gun. So, the self-entitled manufacturer of “the world's best custom forged wheels,” is ready for another self-conscious shoutout – this time around to Porsche’s GT3 RS hoot.
They said, “we couldn’t wait to put CRBN on it,” and then proceeded accordingly, with the 911 GT RS now virtually standing proud on a set of HX100 wheels featuring the CRBN barrel. By the way, the CRBN and HX1xx series programs are labeled by the company to use the “latest materials and manufacturing technologies to set a new standard in carbon fiber wheels.” So, maybe, they are on to something…
