2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Goes for Shameless Self-Promotion on the Nurburgring

Hyundai continues its testing and validation procedure with the Ioniq 5 N, which has reached the Nürburgring in a more advanced prototype than before. The N version of the Ioniq 5 will be the first electric N model from Hyundai, so expectations are high since it will face a plethora of electric SUVs with performance credentials to their name.
While the Ioniq 5 N, along with the Ioniq 5 that it is based on, look as if they are hatchbacks, do not be confused with this potential electric hot hatch that the design department has carefully created. The Korean EV does an excellent job at hiding its height, as well as its overall size and stature, from any angle you photograph it.
If you take a photo of the Ioniq 5 or Ioniq 5 N without too many elements that will help your eyes get a clear view of its scale, you might get tricked by its clever design. In a way, Hyundai's efforts to conceal the size of the Ioniq 5 should be praised, not criticized, as there is no point in making a vehicle appear larger than it is just to trick people.
After all, if you are shown a vehicle that appears to have a compact size, but it then surprises you with how much space you have both in the rear and in the front seats, you cannot say you are not impressed. Some might say that the described feeling is something that the folks over at Hyundai were thinking about when they designed this vehicle. It is difficult, if not impossible, to know their thoughts at that point.
Unlike last week's sighting, the Ioniq 5 N that was spotted on the Nürburgring Nordschleife comes with a different camouflage wrap, which even features the company's slogan, "Never just drive," on the vehicle itself.
Moreover, you can even see the N logo on the camouflage, as if Hyundai is attempting to gain what is essentially free advertising for its latest EV while the company's development team is setting up its final configuration.
Regardless of whether we fell for Hyundai's tricks or not, expect the wider arches, sportier wheels, lower ride height, and modified suspension to reach Hyundai showrooms next year along with the Ioniq 5 N.
