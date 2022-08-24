2024 Honda Accord Type R Has Cool Next-Gen Supercharged Mid-Size Sedan Dreams

The Japanese automaker is having the time of its life between the “year of the SUV” and performance anniversaries, among others. But is that enough for the virtual realm?
Probably not, even though Honda has already introduced major heroes such as the all-new HR-V, the next-generation bestselling CR-V, and CR-V Hybrid, just to name a few. And besides the popular crossover SUV options, there is also the 2023 Honda Civic Type R, which this year celebrates 25 years of unparalleled sportiness.
Thus, here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube cueing in with further development based on the upcoming eleventh generation mid-size Honda Accord sedan. So, after last month they flaunted the unofficial 2024 Accord with a mature CGI design and ritzy color choices, now they have also imagined the looks of the unreleased and unannounced Accord Type R performance mid-size sedan.
This new interpretation bodes well for their feisty, imagined series of Type R evolutions, which also includes the equally wishful thinking 2024 Honda CR-V Type R that digitally aimed for a shot at the most powerful and fastest compact crossover SUV title. And the usual performance CGI treatment is already becoming traditional, as it involves the simple additions of cool Type R-influenced wheels, a sporty radiator grille, along with dynamically styled bumpers and side skirts.
Now, aside from the digital makeover – which involves the Type R transformation with or without sporty accessories, as well as a signature unofficial color palette reel – there is also a hint of a cool powertrain transformation. And the title says it all: they are thinking this could be a “supercharged next-gen” hoot!
Chances are quite slim that this will actually happen, but do remember that back in 1998, the sixth iteration of the iconic Accord sedan did have official Type R branding!
