Widebody 1,000+ HP DeLorean Restomod Concept Harbors a Cool Flat-12 Secret

One of the most iconic automotive presences on the silver screen, the DMC DeLorean (aka DMC-12) was a rear-engine two-passenger sports car produced between 1981 and 1983 but looked like it came from a distant future.
The intriguing aesthetics designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro and featuring gull-wing doors and a brushed stainless-steel outer-panel body certainly helped it nail the leading role in the Back to the Future franchise as the titular character and his (involuntary) helper’s time machine.
But even though it was a major flop, selling like a lemon across the U.S. market, it certainly has earned a major cult following. Naturally, people capitalized on the never-ending momentum and the DeLorean Motor Company has recently come back to re-enter the car business action with the all-new DeLorean Alpha5 battery-electric sports car designed by Italdesign.
Additionally, all the commotion surrounding the new DeLorean has probably stoked the flame for a newfound love of DMC-12s, as well, both in the real world and across the virtual realm. Such might be the case with Vishnu Suresh, the self-taught concept artist behind the zephyr_designz moniker on social media, who now travels across the Americana plains with a little bit of Euro DNA.
What we see here as a 3D concept is a cool-looking DMC DeLorean 12 widebody transformation that also harbors a massive Porsche secret. Unfortunately, there is just one POV to relate to but luckily, it is the right one to expose the mystery: this stunning DMC with no rear bumper and humongous tires not only has a custom-designed widebody aerodynamic kit but also packs a flat-12 heart!
Somehow, the author saw fitting to equip this DeLorean with the Porsche Type 912 flat-12 4.5-liter engine that was born way back in 1969 to equip the mighty Porsche 917 sports prototype racer. But it’s not stock either, as the pixel master also took things to the next level with a 1,000+ hp tune! Bonkers, right?
