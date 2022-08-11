Custom McLaren F1 Reinvention Will Easily Haunt Our Tube Chassis Speedtail Dreams

Before McLaren Automotive turned into the road car powerhouse that it is today; the well-known Formula One-loving company proved its mettle with help from Gordon Murray and BMW.
And to this very day, the iconic McLaren F1 still triggers our imagination in new and mysterious ways. For example, Ignas Simonaitis, the virtual artist behind the digital label “Halawia” (aka halawia.3d on social media), has a CGI project that strikes close to our old V12 hearts.
It acts as a cool reinterpretation of the legendary McLaren F1, but one will need ample knowledge of the latter’s design to immediately guess it served as the base for this digital transformation. This is simply because some pixel masters – like this author – simply have no fear of diehard fans’ outrage as they embark on a thorough makeover.
The 1990s styling of the original McLaren F1 is hidden deep inside the custom creation, with the front-end design now inspired by the McLaren Speedtail but still harboring a lot of signature elements that will help it stand out both next to the original and contemporary sources of inspiration.
The elongated rear is also ready to strike fear in the hearts and souls of possible competitors thanks to the aero shark fin while the profile seems carved out of molten steel and forged to satisfy the widebody gods.
Then there is also the modern LED light treatment – thoroughly bespoke at the front and gently giving a nod in the right McLaren F1 direction at the rear. As for the rest of this car pipe dream, it is populated with stuff like a motorsport-inspired tube chassis and Porsche GT3 R race wheels, among others. In the end, there is only one unresolved mystery: does it have an old BMW V12 or a futuristic, electrified 1,036 hp powertrain, just like the Speedtail?
