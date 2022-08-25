Ford Mustang Shelby GT500-H “Shooting Brake” Deftly Blends Performance, Utility

Soon, pony and muscle car enthusiasts who love the traditional Blue Oval twist of the segment will have a big reason to rejoice. On September 14th, Ford will officially debut the seventh-gen 2024 Mustang.
We know, we know, this has been too long in the making. Alas, we all saw what happens when this Detroit automaker hurries to meet self-imposed targets – the popular models get delayed a lot more. At least, they are celebrating the arrival of the S650 series (with carry-over ICE power, allegedly) in big style.
So, the carmaker has prepared a couple of events entitled “The Drive Home to The Stampede.” First and foremost, the ‘Drive Home’ is a “cross-country adventure with all six generations of Mustang” and has decided the annual road trip to the Detroit Auto Show must be encouraged by inviting all ‘Stang owners to join in on the excursion.
But what happens when you are used to carrying a lot of luggage with you, and maybe your Mustang does not have all the space needed? Well, no worries, there is a solution for that, albeit only a digital one, currently. Meet Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who knows how to juggle our car dreams, with an emphasis on what GM has in store since he is a big G-body fan (and proud owner of a 1986 Buick Regal T-type).
Now, he finally takes another swing at a feisty Blue Oval, and after previously barging in on Chevy Impala SS fans with a sixth-gen, all-black Chevy Camaro ZL1 Sedan, he almost started to also “make a Mustang sedan.” Interestingly, the idea spiraled out of control and “somehow ended up here,” where we are looking at a Ford Mustang Shooting Brake.
But it’s no ordinary Mustang, and it is not even your run-of-the-mill Shelby GT500 because this here is a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500-H (H stands for Hertz) Shooting Brake. So, would it not be perfect for packing all you need for a road trip to the official introduction of the S650-series 2024 Ford Mustang?
