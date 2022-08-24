Cab Forward Mercedes “GelandeVan” Seems Ready for 4x4 Glamping at World’s End

They say that Mercedes-Benz developed the tough G-Class SUV to conquer the far corners of Earth. Well, despite G 63, 6x6, and 4x4 Squared versions, that may not always be entirely true.
After all, over the years the company has somewhat diluted the bonkers off-road essence into something (G 63) that can duke it out with the likes of Cadillac Escalade, Range Rover, Bentley Bentayga, Aston DBX, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, or the Lamborghini Urus across the ultra-luxury SUV realm. But the virtual world can easily reestablish the natural order of things. Of course, with a little twist of its own.
Meet Samir Sadikhov, a Germany-based pixel master better known as samirscustoms on social media, who is in the habit of “modifying stuff for fun.” And chief among his digital creations are not just six-wheel F1 cars or Range Rover Defender Velars but rather the quirky ideas belonging to the cab forward van niche. There, he loves to dream of tracked Jeep “Vanglers,” adventurous Ford Bronco vans, or perhaps even about apocalyptic-looking G-Van overlanders.
Well, the latter was merely the murdered-out-style GelandeVan Black Edition version of his previous G-Wagen interpretations. Additionally, it seems this Mercedes-based cab forward project is most dear for this CGI expert, as he keeps circling back to it and adding new overlanding ideas. And this time around, he cooked up a luxurious CGI transformation that would see the beefy 4x4 with recessed doors travel to the far end of the world… for a little bit of glamping and perhaps a classic motorboat sun-soaking session.
So, the digital “GelandeVan” not only has a little kayak perched on top now, but also feels ready to showcase its classic motorboat towing capabilities. Alas, with the Mercedes seemingly perched on top of a big pile of rocks, we cannot help but wonder if the author was simply in search of some Colorado River rafting and Grand Canyon glamping.
