Incredible 1970 Dodge Charger Saved from Planned Conversion, Very Original

Finding a second-generation Dodge Charger in solid shape isn’t by any means easy, and when it does happen, the car is priced accordingly.
This is because such Chargers are becoming rarer these days, so some people are ready to spend big bucks on the right project.
That’s exactly what eBay seller moparrevival claims they have, as this beautiful 1970 Charger continues to be very original and, quite unexpectedly, still running and driving.
Fortunately, the car was saved from the conversion to a Charger the seller previously owned in high school. It was Burnt Orange with a Burnt Orange interior and a White Vinyl top. This means the car would have lost not only the Lime Green metallic paint but also the black vinyl top and the beautiful vinyl green bucket seats that still appear to come in good shape.
The 318 engine under the hood is paired with an automatic transmission, and as said, it runs beautifully. This is not only impressive but also unexpected, especially given the age of the car.
It looks like the Charger has never been restored, though it’s believed some fixes, including a repaint, have already been made. But of course, any Charger fan should inspect the car in person before the purchase, just to make sure this is truly the project they are interested in.
A full restoration is obviously required, but at first glance, this Charger looks like a survivor in so many regards. For instance, the seller claims the air conditioning still blew cold, but they charged the system anyway, just to make sure it is in tip-top shape.
As said earlier, such a Charger doesn’t sell for cheap, and this 1970 model makes no exception. The bidding has already surpassed the $30,000 milestone, but unsurprisingly, a reserve is also in place, and it is yet to be triggered. Over 20 people are fighting to get their hands on the car.
That’s exactly what eBay seller moparrevival claims they have, as this beautiful 1970 Charger continues to be very original and, quite unexpectedly, still running and driving.
Fortunately, the car was saved from the conversion to a Charger the seller previously owned in high school. It was Burnt Orange with a Burnt Orange interior and a White Vinyl top. This means the car would have lost not only the Lime Green metallic paint but also the black vinyl top and the beautiful vinyl green bucket seats that still appear to come in good shape.
The 318 engine under the hood is paired with an automatic transmission, and as said, it runs beautifully. This is not only impressive but also unexpected, especially given the age of the car.
It looks like the Charger has never been restored, though it’s believed some fixes, including a repaint, have already been made. But of course, any Charger fan should inspect the car in person before the purchase, just to make sure this is truly the project they are interested in.
A full restoration is obviously required, but at first glance, this Charger looks like a survivor in so many regards. For instance, the seller claims the air conditioning still blew cold, but they charged the system anyway, just to make sure it is in tip-top shape.
As said earlier, such a Charger doesn’t sell for cheap, and this 1970 model makes no exception. The bidding has already surpassed the $30,000 milestone, but unsurprisingly, a reserve is also in place, and it is yet to be triggered. Over 20 people are fighting to get their hands on the car.