Mercedes G-Van Is an Apocalyptic-Looking Cab-Forward Overlander

More on this:

1 Ford Bronco Van Is Bad With a Capital 'B', Wants to Render SUVs Useless

2 Ford E-Series Raptor Is the Beefed-Up Van We Deserve but Will Never Get

3 “Cab Forward” Ford Bronco Looks Like an Adventure Van We Don't Need But Crave For

4 Buying This Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet Would Make Your Accountant Cry

5 Mercedes G-Class Crash Compilation from Russia Is the Best Thing Ever