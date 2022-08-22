Virtual Two-Door Chevrolet Silverado Yenko SC Looks Like a 1,100-HP Sport Truck

The automotive world is going to new extremes, and that shows even across the virtual realm, where artists are rushing to cover all that is new and still have time for their passions.
Granted, with all that has been going on and around the Monterey Car Week, there will be CGI work for automotive pixel masters for weeks to come. But they had better hurry, as the real world is not standing still, and the Detroit Auto Show – along with the S650 seventh-generation Ford Mustang, for example, is just around the corner.
Luckily, Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, knows how to juggle them all. So, he has been quickly touching on current Dodge subjects – both of the Charger and Hornet variety, as well as diligently taking care of the other two major Detroit automakers. But in between all the novelties, one always needs to also cater to slightly more personal passions.
Thus, the pixel master has (again) rekindled the passion for two-door sport truck makeovers, and after the cool Single Cab Ford F-150 Tremor Sport or the Nissan Frontier GT-R, here is another imagined super truck in the guise of the Chevy Silverado Yenko SC two-door. This lowered sport truck is not exactly what Chevy has in mind for the Silverado series with stuff like the all-new, first-ever 2023 ZR2 Bison, clearly.
So, it takes over the Specialty Vehicle Engineering mantra and instead of the 850-hp 2022 Yenko Silverado (lowered or off-road, it does not matter) crew cab or double cab models, this acts as a CGI mashup between the feisty pickup truck and the Stage II Yenko SC Camaro (aka the Super Camaro).
Thus, we could easily imagine this sports truck harbors a “blueprinted LT-1 aluminum block” V8 engine under the bulked-up hood, complete with 1,100 horsepower and 910 lb.-ft. (1,234 Nm) of torque on tap…
