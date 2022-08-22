CGI-Modernized Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Hides at Least One Big Chevy C8 Secret

Ford is on the verge of unleashing the S650 seventh-generation Mustang onto the muscle car stage, while Dodge is thinking about its Charger Daytona SRT electrified future. So, where does all that leave GM?
Over in the real world, it seems that General Motors is quite satisfied with the way things are going for the C8 Corvette Stingray and Z06. So, it will happily go after 2024 Chevy Silverado, Equinox, and Blazer EVs to prop the zero-emissions family also consisting of puny Bolts and hulking GMC Hummer EVs. Across the virtual realm, meanwhile, things are more to the liking of classic muscle car fans.
The digital Camaro subject is a never-ending discussion, it seems, which is maybe no surprise why the good folks over at HotCars and their CGI dream partner (on this occasion that would be Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media) have cooked up something from Pontiac, instead of Chevy. Yes, we remember that division was sent to greener pastures in late October 2010, but that is never an issue across the land of car imagination.
So, here is a “modern (CGI) version” of the popular Firebird probably thinking of a possible Smokey and the Bandit remake. That would be thanks to its black and gold Trans Am livery, of course. As for what makes this electric Targa Top muscle car tick, there are little to no hints. However, we still think this revival might hide a lot of juicy Chevrolet secrets, especially owing to the matched black and gold cockpit looking suspiciously close to what the C8 Corvette has in store for its fans in the real world!
Everything is speculative, of course, yet we cannot help but imagine this Ponti riding on a 650-horsepower Camaro ZL1 front-engine, RWD chassis, and sporting the Stingray cockpit for a bit of supercar flavor…
The digital Camaro subject is a never-ending discussion, it seems, which is maybe no surprise why the good folks over at HotCars and their CGI dream partner (on this occasion that would be Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media) have cooked up something from Pontiac, instead of Chevy. Yes, we remember that division was sent to greener pastures in late October 2010, but that is never an issue across the land of car imagination.
So, here is a “modern (CGI) version” of the popular Firebird probably thinking of a possible Smokey and the Bandit remake. That would be thanks to its black and gold Trans Am livery, of course. As for what makes this electric Targa Top muscle car tick, there are little to no hints. However, we still think this revival might hide a lot of juicy Chevrolet secrets, especially owing to the matched black and gold cockpit looking suspiciously close to what the C8 Corvette has in store for its fans in the real world!
Everything is speculative, of course, yet we cannot help but imagine this Ponti riding on a 650-horsepower Camaro ZL1 front-engine, RWD chassis, and sporting the Stingray cockpit for a bit of supercar flavor…