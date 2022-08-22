Lincoln Navigator GT Black Label Digitally Prepares to Fight Caddy's Escalade-V

General Motors seems to be the Detroit automaker of missed opportunities. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm, as it turns out.
Some of the biggest in the extensive line of examples are the dull transformation of the Blazer nameplate into an ICE-powered, lame mid-size crossover SUV instead of duking it out with the resurrected Ford Bronco as a proper off-roader. Another one would be the arrival of the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison with the same 420-hp V8 as before, instead of a supercharged wonder to properly go after the Ram TRX and F-150 Raptor R.
Over across the digital realm, Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, decides it is the right time to get back to GM-focused CGI stuff, albeit with a rivaling twist – probably to show them how easily others could compete against their prized money grabbers like the $150k 2022 Caddy Escalade-V. So, here is this pixel master’s interpretation for a Blue Oval hero to contest the biggest performance SUV in the American market title.
And it is coming from Lincoln, of course, to virtually second the recent Model L100 anniversary concept – even if only as a dream, not as a real vehicle. And there is a logic behind it: a stunning passenger car concept is all fine and dandy for sharing the vision of tomorrow, but a ritzy, expensive, high-performance SUV is even better for today if you ask me.
Anyway, the CGI expert presents us with his imagined Lincoln Navigator GT Black Label via an “imagination land Navigator edits” behind-the-scenes making of video that shares some of the digital decisions this author took to virtually produce a proper rival for the 682-horsepower behemoth of a Caddy SUV. And, you know what, it looks entirely plausible, including with a hypothetical 5.2-liter supercharged Predator V8 under the hood!
