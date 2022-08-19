Mercedes-AMG SLS Unofficial Design Sketches Resurrect the German Supercar for 2024

The iconic Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG has been virtually resurrected for the 2024 model year, with a very hypothetical twist, which makes us wonder what would have happened if the German brand would’ve decided to continue the legacy with such a model instead of launching the smaller two-door GT.
Sketched out by tedoradze.giorgi on Instagram, this virtual modern-day Mercedes-AMG SLS looks instantly recognizable as something the Affalterbach brand would make, even with the obvious Lexus vibe, and with a small touch of Aston Martin, and Maserati.
It sports the Panamericana grille with vertical slats at the front, bedecked by the three-pointed star emblem in the middle, two large side air intakes in the aggressive bumper, and LED headlights. The long nose is another trait, complete with the sporty styling of the hood, and the muscular front fenders that feature the typical AMG trim in front of the doors.
In order to stay true to the real SLS, this one would need gullwing doors, as it has been imagined in the coupe body style. The very slim side mirrors, low roofline that is arched towards the rear, and muscular side skirts, as well as the multi-spoke alloys filling the robust arches, complete the side design. At the back, it sports a large central-mounted exhaust tip, six-fin diffuser, and slim LED taillights, and has the Mercedes logo on the trunk lid.
Even though they could give the SLS another shot, Mercedes-AMG does not intend to do that, as it would be cannibalized by the AMG GT. Also, with the electrified era knocking on the door of the automotive industry, it would need to keep the emissions in check, and that’s another headache right there, albeit one that could be solved by giving it the hybridized powertrain of the GT 63 S E Performance.
