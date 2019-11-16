Abandoned Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Looks Depressing, Seized by Russian Police

Sure, the wheels of this Mercedes-Benz SLS do sport the AMG logo, but there's something wrong here and it's not just the lack of tires - these aren't the original wheels, because we're looking at a vehicle that's been left at the mercy of the elements.
"How does such a Grand Tourer end up in such a situation?" one might wonder. Well, the situation of the machine surfaced via Instagram. And the pair of photos showcasing the car, which you can find at the bottom of the page, were accompanied by a brief message.
It looks like this V8 monster used to be owned by a Russian "businessman" who got in trouble, with the authorities eventually seizing the vehicle.
Sadly, it seems that the Affalterbach toy is far from being kept in proper conditions - as Google translate shows, the said post even talks about locals being able to get close to the vehicle and it's difficult to believe such an aspect could help the condition of the car. As for that popped door handle, the element has been probably left in this state so the door can be opened once the battery is out.
Of course, this reminds us of all the go-fast and luxury machines that find themselves in similar situations over in the Arab world and here's an example.
And while these images are depressing on their own, we also have to think about the cold season. After all, this SLS has to face a force that has defeated leaders such as Napoleon Bonaparte and Hitler: the Russian Winter. Oh, well, at least the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG comes with an aluminum body.
On a happier note, here's a review to take you through the tech wonders that define the German GT, albeit with the tale covering the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster.
It looks like this V8 monster used to be owned by a Russian "businessman" who got in trouble, with the authorities eventually seizing the vehicle.
Sadly, it seems that the Affalterbach toy is far from being kept in proper conditions - as Google translate shows, the said post even talks about locals being able to get close to the vehicle and it's difficult to believe such an aspect could help the condition of the car. As for that popped door handle, the element has been probably left in this state so the door can be opened once the battery is out.
Of course, this reminds us of all the go-fast and luxury machines that find themselves in similar situations over in the Arab world and here's an example.
And while these images are depressing on their own, we also have to think about the cold season. After all, this SLS has to face a force that has defeated leaders such as Napoleon Bonaparte and Hitler: the Russian Winter. Oh, well, at least the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG comes with an aluminum body.
On a happier note, here's a review to take you through the tech wonders that define the German GT, albeit with the tale covering the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster.