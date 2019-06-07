Austro Daimler Bergmeister PHEV Is a 1200 HP Plug-in With Gullwing Doors

AMG

As its name suggests, Austro Daimler was an Austrian carmaker, belonging to the Daimler Motoren Gesellschaft (DMG). It operated between 1899 and 1934, and even though not many people know about it, there's a revival planned.The new shop is called Projekt Austro Daimler and seems to have some backing from Mercedes. The iconic gullwing doors of the SLSwere donated, but you shouldn't mistake this for a re-bodied SLS.Instead, the Bergmeister ADR 630 Shooting Grand rides on a bespoke aluminum chassis with custom bodywork that measures 4,544mm long, 2,087mm wide and 1,331mm high, riding on a 2,637mm wheelbase. The windshield came from the AMG GT, while the internal combustion engine is an inline-6 turbo, shared with stuff like the AMG GT 43 base 4-door model.But that's nothing special, so Austro Daimler paired it with three electric motors that offer another 600 KW of power for a total system output of 1198and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) of torque. Despite a weight of 1,650 kg (3,637 lbs), this beauty will supposedly reach 205 mph (330 km/h) and will do the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 2.5 seconds, though you won't see it performing such stunts at Villa d'Este.Green cars are cool right now, and the Bergmeister is also a PHEV with a 55 kWh offering it a supposed EV range of 250 kilometers (155 miles). Combine that with a full tank and you get anywhere within 750 km (466 miles).Styling is gorgeous from the front and average at the back. We have no pricing or availability information, but this is obviously a car for the super-rich and/or famous.