1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design

It's not new to our eyes. The European modern classic was shown about half a year ago at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este. But the setting made it seem like just another rare car for the super-rich, nothing special.You've got studio shots where the white body pops and you get to check out what it looks like with the nose popped open (it's like a Viper or an old E-Type). Also, the outdoor images have an almost surreal tint to them, like we're dealing with one of our renderings.We want to go through all the juicy specs again. But first, let's have a short history lesson. Austro-Daimler made some pretty cool machines between 1899 and 1934. Ferdinand Porsche famous got involved too.This revival project looks nothing like what they offered a decade ago, and that's because the Dergmeister ADR 630 is closely related to the Mercedes-Benz SLS. We talked about the Black Series only recently, but even that doesn't have the same kind of curb appeal.The hood is one long, uninterrupted piece, while the legendary gullwing doors have been made even better with the help of a double-bubble design. Pretty much everything is custom-made, but our favorite view is from the back, where we get to enjoy a shooting brake unlike any other. Maybe there's a bit of yacht design in there as well.The car reportedly sits on a new aluminum chassis and features bodywork in both aluminum and carbon-fiber. But that's not as crazy as the powertrain, which is said to combine an inline-6 from Mercedes with three electric motors for a total output of 1200 horsepower and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) of torque. It's said to do 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds. It's green too, with a claimedrange of about 250 kilometers (155 miles) plus twice that on gas.