autoevolution
 

1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design

30 Oct 2019, 21:30 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
At this exact moment in time, the Austro-Daimler Bergmeister is our favorite car in the world. The feeling will pass, but it's shockingly beautiful and ticks two boxes we never thought of putting together.
25 photos
1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design1200 HP Plug-in Has Both Mercedes Gullwing Doors and Shooting Brake Design
It's not new to our eyes. The European modern classic was shown about half a year ago at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este. But the setting made it seem like just another rare car for the super-rich, nothing special.

You've got studio shots where the white body pops and you get to check out what it looks like with the nose popped open (it's like a Viper or an old E-Type). Also, the outdoor images have an almost surreal tint to them, like we're dealing with one of our renderings.

We want to go through all the juicy specs again. But first, let's have a short history lesson. Austro-Daimler made some pretty cool machines between 1899 and 1934. Ferdinand Porsche famous got involved too.

This revival project looks nothing like what they offered a decade ago, and that's because the Dergmeister ADR 630 is closely related to the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG. We talked about the Black Series only recently, but even that doesn't have the same kind of curb appeal.

The hood is one long, uninterrupted piece, while the legendary gullwing doors have been made even better with the help of a double-bubble design. Pretty much everything is custom-made, but our favorite view is from the back, where we get to enjoy a shooting brake unlike any other. Maybe there's a bit of yacht design in there as well.

The car reportedly sits on a new aluminum chassis and features bodywork in both aluminum and carbon-fiber. But that's not as crazy as the powertrain, which is said to combine an inline-6 from Mercedes with three electric motors for a total output of 1200 horsepower and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) of torque. It's said to do 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds. It's green too, with a claimed EV range of about 250 kilometers (155 miles) plus twice that on gas.
Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG SLS AMG gullwing doors shooting brake
On Electric Harleys and New Generations These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Meet Hodor, the Giant Floating Toy Box for the RichMeet Hodor, the Giant Floating Toy Box for the Rich
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Truck Pirates: How Jack Sparrows of Our Time Chase TreasuresTruck Pirates: How Jack Sparrows of Our Time Chase Treasures
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S NASA’s Dragonfly Mission to Titan Might Find Life or its Building BlocksNASA’s Dragonfly Mission to Titan Might Find Life or its Building Blocks
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Enata’s Foiler Is a Flying Yacht, But Not QuiteEnata’s Foiler Is a Flying Yacht, But Not Quite
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Not All Pedestrian Crash Prevention Systems Are Created EqualNot All Pedestrian Crash Prevention Systems Are Created Equal
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLE CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLE Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247)MERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLSMERCEDES BENZ GLS Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day