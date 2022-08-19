2023 GMC Canyon Heads to the Middle East, One Trim Level Offered

GMC has finally decided to export the Canyon to the Middle East. Redesigned for the 2023 model year, the mid-size pickup will be offered exclusively in the AT4X overlanding trim level in this part of the world.
“Touching on performance, off-road capability, and luxury, we know the Canyon AT4 will quickly claim its territory in the Middle East deserts and mountains,” declared Sean Poppitt, director of communications at General Motors Africa and Middle East. One might wonder how much does it retail for, yet GMC hasn’t provided that information thus far. Over in the United States, on the other hand, the Canyon AT4X Edition 1 goes for $63,350.
Key features include Google built-in services for the 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 11-inch digital instrument cluster, a head-up display, Bose premium audio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, underbody cameras that should make off-roading shenanigans a bit easier, a factory lift, 33-inch tires, Mutlimatic DSSV shocks, and two e-lockers.
Underbody skid plates are a given, as is the AT4X-exclusive Baja drive mode. This variant of the Canyon offers 10.7 inches of ground clearance. Together with the design of the front bumper, it enables an approach angle of 36.9 degrees. The black-painted safari bar also needs to be acknowledged, along with the 30-inch light bar, a winch, 17-inch beadlock wheels, reconfigurable bed rail system, and Edition 1 tailgate bate for whoever gets one. GMC does note "extremely limited availability" for the Edition 1 for this region.
“GMC is flexing the might of our off-road muscle,” said GMC big kahuna Duncan Aldred. “Canyon benefits from key learnings gained from our AT4 strategy to bring customers the most advanced off-road mid-size truck.”
The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit is coy on the peak horsepower of the 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder lump hiding under the hood, but General Motors did highlight an estimate of 583 Nm (430 lb-ft) for peak torque.
