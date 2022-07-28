2023 Chevrolet Colorado Packs 2.7L Turbo Engine With Three Output Variants

Based on the 31XX platform, the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado mid-size pickup truck will end production this December. Based on the 31XX-2 platform, the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado isn’t a ground-up redesign despite the “all-new” adjective used in the press release attached at the end of this story.
The biggest change over the 2022 model can be found under the hood. Rather than a 2.5-liter base four-cylinder engine, a 3.6-liter optional V6, and a 2.8-liter optional four-cylinder turbo diesel, the 2023 model relies exclusively on a 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder engine from the Silverado.
Three tunes are offered, starting with the 2.7L Turbo. Standard on the WT and LT trim levels, the most basic specification cranks out 237 horsepower and 259 pound-feet (351 Nm) of torque. This output variant is capable of towing up to 3,500 pounds (1,588 kilograms). Optional on the WT and LT, the 2.7L Turbo Plus is standard issue on the Z71 and Trail Boss grades.
This mid-range variant produces 310 horsepower and 390 pound-feet (529 Nm) of torque, improving towing capacity to 7,700 pounds (3,493 kilograms). Last, but certainly not least, the 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine is exclusive to the ZR2. Rated at 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet (583 Nm) just like the Silverado, this engine tows up to 7,700 pounds as well.
Codenamed L3B, this force-fed lump uses a BorgWarner-developed turbocharger that features a dual-volute turbine housing and an electrically-actuated wastegate. Also worthy of note, the L3B is gifted with two concentric exhaust passages instead of two side-by-side exhaust passages.
All variants of the L3B are connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission from the Hydra-Matic 8LXX family. The Colorado received this tranny for the 2017 model year in combination with the 3.6-liter V6.
Highlights further include four distinct interior trims, featuring a standard 11.3-inch touchscreen. Currently the largest in the mid-size pickup truck segment, the infotainment system features customizable and configurable screens, available Google built-in services, an off-road performance display, and up to 10 camera views. Promising more cargo bed functionality than its predecessor, the ‘Rado boasts a first-in-segment tailgate storage system, a mid-position tailgate, and an available 110-volt power outlet.
Coming in early 2023, the redesigned pickup will be made in Wentzville, Missouri following an investment of $1.5 billion announced by GM in December 2019. The 2023 GMC Canyon will be following suit.
