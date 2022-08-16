Classic Car Hunter Rescues Ford V8-Powered Go-Kart That's Been Sitting for Decades

Classic car lovers and barn find prospectors are like treasure hunters. They light up at the sight of hidden relics. Thomas Mortske, of Mortske Repair YouTube channel, is a different kind of classic car hunter – he scouts to repair. In a recent episode, he discovered a barn filled with classic trucks. His eyes were set on a V8-powered go-kart.
Not many classic car prospectors enjoy the pain of restoring classics. Scavenging for obsolete parts on the internet can be a painstaking process. Worse, nursing bruises from worn-out rusted sheet metal and hunting down critters from these finds isn’t something anyone signs up for willingly.
Surprisingly, Mortske lives for these experiences. On a recent upload, he visited a co-worker’s dad’s barn with his faithful companion 'doggo,' Duff and discovered a rare V8-powered go-kart that’s been sitting for 15 years.
The barn had a couple of classic trucks, including a 1968 to 1972 Ford Grain and a five-window 1947 to 1953 GMC.
“Here’s what we are after. Little go-kart’s been sitting for about 20 years. I think it’s like a 1968 LTD frame,” Mortske revealed.
The homemade go-kart a.k.a 'Snootch Rocket' engine’s intake is marked 1968 Ford. It’s a small block engine, and Mortske thinks it’s a 289 or 302.
The Kart belonged to Mortske’s co-worker’s dad. It’s a homemade kart his dad built more than 30 years ago.
Compared to last week’s find that had been rotting in a field, the go-kart was in pretty good condition, protected in a barn.
It was a pretty neat build with a sturdy floor, ignition switch, starter button, shifter, and a steering wheel that Mortske thinks needs a little bracing.
This was by far the easiest of rescues for Mortske. He simply filled up some fluids and turned it on. The go-kart isn’t in perfect condition. It’ll need some work on the rear suspension before it can run perfectly.
We recommend watching the video below. You could learn a thing or two about building go-karts.
