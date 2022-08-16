autoevolution
Classic Car Hunter Rescues Ford V8-Powered Go-Kart That's Been Sitting for Decades

16 Aug 2022, 10:02 UTC ·
Classic car lovers and barn find prospectors are like treasure hunters. They light up at the sight of hidden relics. Thomas Mortske, of Mortske Repair YouTube channel, is a different kind of classic car hunter – he scouts to repair. In a recent episode, he discovered a barn filled with classic trucks. His eyes were set on a V8-powered go-kart.
Not many classic car prospectors enjoy the pain of restoring classics. Scavenging for obsolete parts on the internet can be a painstaking process. Worse, nursing bruises from worn-out rusted sheet metal and hunting down critters from these finds isn’t something anyone signs up for willingly.

Surprisingly, Mortske lives for these experiences. On a recent upload, he visited a co-worker’s dad’s barn with his faithful companion 'doggo,' Duff and discovered a rare V8-powered go-kart that’s been sitting for 15 years.

The barn had a couple of classic trucks, including a 1968 to 1972 Ford Grain and a five-window 1947 to 1953 GMC.

Here’s what we are after. Little go-kart’s been sitting for about 20 years. I think it’s like a 1968 LTD frame,” Mortske revealed.

The homemade go-kart a.k.a 'Snootch Rocket' engine’s intake is marked 1968 Ford. It’s a small block engine, and Mortske thinks it’s a 289 or 302.

The Kart belonged to Mortske’s co-worker’s dad. It’s a homemade kart his dad built more than 30 years ago.

Compared to last week’s find that had been rotting in a field, the go-kart was in pretty good condition, protected in a barn.

It was a pretty neat build with a sturdy floor, ignition switch, starter button, shifter, and a steering wheel that Mortske thinks needs a little bracing.

This was by far the easiest of rescues for Mortske. He simply filled up some fluids and turned it on. The go-kart isn’t in perfect condition. It’ll need some work on the rear suspension before it can run perfectly.

We recommend watching the video below. You could learn a thing or two about building go-karts.

Video thumbnail


