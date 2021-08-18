1984 Supercharged V8 Pontiac Fiero Is the Ultimate Fiero, Comes with Matching Go-Kart

The Pontiac Fiero should have been GM’s take on the sport-compact market when it was introduced in the mid ‘80s but it never lived up to the dream. Even today, it’s considered one of the worst sports cars ever made. This one could be the redeemer.
There’s a very special Pontiac Fiero on sale on Bring a Trailer, and it’s already getting plenty of attention (and rave reviews) within the community. Some call it the “ultimate” Fiero and a most spectacular custom build, others say it’s an offer they can’t pass, and all agree that it’s a most impressive labor of love. And it comes with a matching go-kart, to boot!
This very special Fiero is a 1984 SE that’s been customized inside and out. It now boasts a Chevrolet 350ci V8 engine with a ProCharge supercharger paired to a Getrag 282 five-speed manual transmission, a roll cage, a body kit, and a long list of aftermarket upgrades. Meant to resemble an Indy 500 Pace Car, it has been fitted with a fiberglass Mopar Six Pack-style scoop on the engine cover, a rear spoiler, and V8 Archie rocket panel kit. The sunroof has been removed.
It also comes with a clean Carfax report but one inconsistency regarding real mileage, which is thus listed as undetermined. However, the seller, who has had it since 2004, says he only put some 8,000 miles (12,875 km) on the odometer, of the 90,000 (144,840 km) shown there. The interior is also custom and quite neat, in Mr. Mike gray and red leather covers, and carbon fiber headliner and trim. Cueball shifter, CD stereo and power windows are part of the package, but no AC: the seller notes it’s not operational.
The Fiero was featured extensively in the December 2005 issue of High Performance Pontiac, so it’s somewhat of a celebrity as well. More importantly, though, it sells with a matching go-kart in Pace Car decals, powered by a mighty 3 hp Briggs & Stratton two-stroke engine. Whoever gets the Fiero could turn a day at the track in a father-child-type of fun activity.
Both the full-size Fiero and the pint-sized one have been duly serviced and maintained, and come with documentation attesting it. Bidding for the pair is sitting at $9,666 as of the time of press, with six more days to go until the hammer drops.
