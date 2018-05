Niagara Speedway Go-Kart Track on Steroids to Open in June

The operators of the huge construction, HOCO Limited, says the Niagara Speedway is the largest elevated go-kart track on the North American continent. Four stories high, to be precise.The track starts like all others, with ground-level tarmac allowing for insane racing among friends. All of a sudden, the flat track turns into a spiraling one, that will turn drivers on their own, very wide axis until they reach a height of some 40 feet (12 meters).Once on top, drivers and karts would be sent down a long descending slope, interrupted from place to place by more abrupt drops.According to MLive , the track can handle 36 karts at a time, with speeds that can go up to 15 mph (25 km/h). The speed is enough to allow going round the 2,000 feet long track (610 meters) three times during the timed five minutes race.As a whole, the track looks solidly-built and is currently awaiting Technical Standards and Safety Authority inspections.But the uneven slope, with its two or three humps, that brings drivers back to ground level does seem a bit scary. For reference, you can have a look at the thousands of Youtube clips showing children taking off from far less menacing-looking slides.Hopefully, the designers of the track have taken into account possible take-off speeds for go-karts and eliminated that possibility.We also hope workers have properly tightened the over 10,000 nuts holding the structure together to their corresponding bolts.For reference, there are also some images showing a test run up the spiral from a driver’s point of view. You can watch it in the video below.