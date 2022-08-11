2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Debuts as the Fancier Sibling of the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Inspired by the AT4 concept from 2021, the Canyon AT4X is an off-road truck with Multimatic DSSV shocks, front and rear e-lockers, 33-inch rubber boots, underbody skid plates, and an exclusive Baja driving mode.
With a ground clearance of 10.7 inches and an approach angle of 36.9 degrees, the AT4X is the most capable Canyon ever. At launch, the GMC-branded sibling of the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 will be available with an Edition 1 package that includes front- and rear-facing underbody cameras.
Edition 1-equipped trucks further boast a winch, an off-road front bumper with a safari bar, a light bar, 17-inch beadlock wheels, a reconfigurable bed rail system, a “performance” front skid plate (whatever that may mean), and Edition 1 tailgate badging. GMC notes “extremely limited availability” for this package, which is only natural given the ongoing microchip shortage.
“GMC is flexing the might of our off-road muscle,” said GMC big kahuna Duncan Aldred. “Canyon benefits from key learnings gained from our AT4 strategy to bring customers the most advanced off-road mid-size pickup.”
Lesser trim levels are pretty neat as well, primarily because of the 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder powerplant. GM estimates torque peaking at 430 pound-feet (583 Nm), which is the same figure as the 2.7-liter turbo in the ZR2.
The Elevation, AT4, and Denali trim levels are rocking a 2.0-inch lift kit, whereas the AT4X improved to a 3.0-inch unit. GMC says that lesser trim levels feature a ground clearance of 9.6 inches. Lesser trims also flaunt 32-inch tires compared to 33-inch rubber boots for the top-of-the-line AT4X.
To begin production in early 2023, with the AT4X following suit in spring 2023, the Canyon is now available to reserve as long as you’re in the market for an AT4X Edition 1. It’s priced at $63,350 excluding destination charge. At the lowest end of the spectrum, the Elevation will cost around $40,000.
