2023 GMC Canyon Quickly Morphs Into the Two or Four-Door Jimmy AT4X of Dreams

General Motors fans received great mid-size pickup truck news these days, with the all-new Chevrolet Colorado and 2023 GMC Canyon siblings on official display for the very first time.
But Ford quickly retaliated (maybe involuntarily, or perhaps not) and reopened a big wound. So, Bronco fans can now look up to some cool-looking (albeit pricey) 2023 Heritage Editions across the entire family (Bronco Sport, big 2- and 4-Door Broncos). Meanwhile, GM’s tough mid-size SUV enthusiasts can look forward to… nothing.
This is because the Blazer and Trailblazer nameplates are but pale crossover SUV shadows of their former selves. And that is a huge mark of shame for GM aficionados, especially when the fresh Colorado and Canyon have cool trims like the Trail Boss, ZR2, or AT4X. No worries, though, as what isn’t accomplished in the real world is just a few CGI brush strokes away over across the virtual realm.
A quick case in point can easily be made with Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, who knows how to juggle with our automotive novelties, so he takes a rapid swing at this overly sensitive GM matter. Thus, mere hours after the reveal of the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X, we already have not one, but two digital GMC Jimmy revivals to virtually speak of.
Obviously, using this modern GMC Jimmy AT4X as a direct jab to Ford’s Bronco or Jeep’s Wrangler series, the CGI expert not only morphed the mid-size pickup truck into a regular SUV but also shrunk its wheelbase a little bit to accommodate a nimbler two-door version.
And, of course, the model – if ever real, would not only target the Detroiters but also a dastardly quick-to-sell Japanese competitor. Yep, the Toyota 4Runner could easily be in its sights as well, especially since the Wrangler and Bronco are more of the vintage-focused variety, while the modern ethos is covered by Toyota’s SUV version of the best-selling Tacoma!
