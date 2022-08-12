Remembering the Mighty Duck, the World’s Most Iconic Amphibious Vehicle

More on this:

1 This Amphibious Humvee Is Both a Formidable Rock Crawler and a Pretty Fast Boat

2 The Story of Busse, a Six-Wheel Amphibious ATV With a Volkswagen Heart

3 This Billionaire’s Water Toy Is an Amphibious Limo That Costs More Than Luxury Cars

4 Saab to Peel the Veil Off Its Next-Gen Combat Boat 90, Here's Your Chance to Get on Board

5 Man Takes His Land Rover for Swimming Lessons, Turns It Into a Scuba Rover