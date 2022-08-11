2023 GMC Yukon Configurator Goes Live, Super Cruise Is Constrained

The 2023 model year GMC Yukon is now available to configure. Even though it’s a truck-based utility vehicle, the fancier brother of the Chevrolet Tahoe can be had for $56,295, excluding freight charge.
Prepare $3,000 more if you need the additional space offered by the Chevrolet Suburban-twinned Yukon XL. $3,000 also happens to be the retail price of the four-wheel-drive system. Prospective customers are offered three powertrain choices, all of them connected to the 10L80 box.
Developed by the Ford Motor Company, the ten-speed automatic transmission is perfectly suited for every powertrain available. L84 is the codename of the 5.3-liter V8, which flaunts the loathed fuel-saving technology known as Dynamic Fuel Management. Higher still, customers are offered the 6.2-liter V8. Those who prefer the fuel economy of a diesel are covered by GMC with the 3.0-liter Duramax straight-six turbo diesel.
Rated at 355 horsepower and 383 pound-foot (519 Nm) at 4,100 rpm, the standard engine is pretty alright for the standard-wheelbase Yukon with rear-wheel drive. 420 horsepower and 460 pound-foot (624 Nm) at 4,100 rpm are the ratings for the larger of two small-block V8s. The Duramax perfectly matches the peak torque rating of the 6.2-liter gasser, but that torque is delivered at lower revs (1,500 revolutions per minute).
The order guide for the Yukon reveals no fewer than 19 new features, of which Super Cruise stands out. A hands-free driver assistance system that would be much better described as a semi-autonomous driving system, Super Cruise is listed under regular production order code UKL. There is, however, a fine print that reads “not available at the start of production.”
The lineup begins with the SLE, which comes with plenty of goodies as standard. The SLT is next, followed by the 4WD-only AT4 off-road trim level. The most luxurious grades available are the Denali and the 4WD-only Denali Ultimate. In Yukon XL flavor, the Denali Ultimate costs $96,695 for the 6.2-liter V8 or $96,845 for the effortless peak torque of the Duramax.
