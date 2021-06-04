Rare 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Comes With 4 Motors and a 7 Digit Price Tag

Growing up in the '90s, I often took to bumper cars, in a quest to quench my thirst for speed. They weren't very fast, and the playground was limited, to say the least, but that was my first kind of contact with an electric-powered vehicle. And here we are, some 30 years later, basking in a series of nearly 2000 horsepower electric hypercars.
But don't just think that cars like the Rimac Nevera popped out of nowhere. Car manufacturers have been fiddling around with the concept for decades now, and I've come across the perfect example. What might look like an average Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, if you can even call an SLS "average" is more than meets the eye. You could say that the SLS AMG had a relatively short life, being produced between 2010 and 2014.
The SLS AMG, in all of its versions, used a 6.3-liter V8 engine that sent all the power to the rear wheels. While the early version only had about 563 hp, the ultimate Black Series went up to 622 hp. But the people at Mercedes-Benz wanted to take things even further, and swap out the traditional ICE in favor of something that would better reflect their future agenda.
And so the SLS AMG Electric Drive was unveiled at the 2012 Paris Motor Show. This vehicle was powered by four separate electric motors, with a combined rating of 740 horsepower, and a whopping 740 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). By comparison, a McLaren 720S is rated for 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque, but a Rimac Nevera will get you up to 1,740 lb-ft (2,360 Nm)! So a lot has happened in the past ten years, that's for sure.
This was the fastest electric-powered vehicle in the world at the time, and also the most powerful Mercedes-Benz ever. Initially, Mercedes had announced that less than 100 units will be built, but according to the seller of this vehicle, only 9 made it out of the factory door, making this one extremely rare vehicle. Electric vehicle tech might not have been as advanced almost ten years ago, but this car's range is rated at 155 miles (250 km).
Due to its nature, this vehicle is considerably heavier than a Black Series version, about 1,234 lbs (560 kg) heavier all in all, but it will still keep up with its ICE-powered opponent, as it's just 0.3 seconds slower up to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill. This car was originally delivered to Switzerland, but it is now located in the Netherlands, and over the past years it has only been driven for 2,361 miles (3,800 km). There is a long list of documents attached as well.
Pricing for these vehicles was initially around $544,236, but considering how rare this is, you're going to have to pay a lot more today if you want to get it. More specifically, the asking price contains 7 digits, and it's €1,050,000, or the equivalent of $1,277,692. That may sound like much, but we are talking about a piece of automotive history here, even though centuries later if this is still around, people will probably laugh about how primitive the design of automobiles used to be.
