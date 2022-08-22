CGI Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Redesign Shows How to Properly Mess With Icons

Even though many automakers have shown exotic wonders during the action-packed Monterey Car Week event (August 12th to 21st, 2022), Dodge still reigns supreme in the hearts and minds of some people. Even if only virtually.
There has been an abundance of exotic introductions – from Bentley Baturs to McLaren Solus GTs and from DeLorean concepts to many limited series open tops like the Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster or the Bugatti of “wind in your hair” dreams, the W16 Mistral. And some of them got the attention of virtual automotive artists.
But the truth is Dodge’s slightly more “mundane” introductions still hold the spotlight among pixel masters. And, of course, it was only a matter of time before we saw everything, including a string of “honest opinions.” The latter comes from Marouane Bembli, the CGI expert better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, who is always keen to have something to say about such popular apparitions.
So, after he discussed the 2023 Dodge Hornet subcompact performance crossover SUV, now it is time for the main event. That would be a styling review of the mighty Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept that was just used to reassure Mopar enthusiasts there will be EV life after the demise of the ICE-powered Challenger and Charger beyond the 2023 model years.
Anyway, after the design arguments are over, starting from the 5:04 mark, this turns into one of the author’s traditional redesign videos (embedded below) of the usual behind-the-scenes making of variety. But just like with the 2023 Hornet, this pixel master has big respect for the Charger Daytona SRT, and the changes end up on the discrete side of the CGI equation.
But is this enough to get a digital hall pass, or not? His channel’s fans definitely seem to be of the former opinion!
