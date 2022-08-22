Widebody Caddy Escalade-V Feels One Digital Step Away From Turning a Killer Machine

Cadillac probably could not be happier about its decision to hit the North American market with the blunt force of a 682-horsepower, 6.2-liter supercharged V8-powered high-performance full-size SUV.
First and foremost, simply because it attracted a lot of wanted attention towards its ailing brand fortunes. Secondly, interest has been through the roof – the first retail production Escalade-V sold at auction for high-end customized ultra-luxury SUV or supercar money ($525k instead of an MSRP of around $150k). Thirdly, it is without any proper competition right now.
Plus, according to the imaginative world of virtual automotive artists, it is going to win a lot of additional stares once the aftermarket realm grabs hold of it. For example, the pixel master better known as carmstyledesign on social media has presented us with a fabulous preview of a slammed widebody SUV hoot. And it is something that we see entirely possible in the real world, as well, after deliveries properly kick off.
Anyway, the CGI expert is back into modern Americana action after a quick Euro-inspired detour, that saw the creation of a slammed widebody VW Arteon R-Line as a digital lemon, and a bit of classic melancholia that showed a 1969 Mercury Cougar, Chevy Camaro Z/28, and a 1967 Ford Mustang flaunt some crazily slammed CGI widebodies. But do not think his digital brush strokes are any tamer, now.
Instead, the envisioned 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V still brings out the proper slammed atmosphere to showcase its aggressive widebody aerodynamic kit lines and those humongous, deep-dish wire-wheel aftermarket shoes. And, since this seems to act as a mere preview of the latest virtual project, maybe the author will soon listen to a fan’s assessment that “wheels are perfect, the front grille is perfect, (and the) only thing missing is the hole in the roof for the machine gun turrets” that would make it a veritable “killer machine!”
