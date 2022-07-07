2023 Cadillac Escalade-V #001 Fetches High-End Supercar Money at Auction

What is the first production 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V worth to you? A couple hundred thousand dollars? How about a bit over half a million?
That’s how much VIN #001 raised at the Barrett-Jackson auction last Friday, July 1. When the gavel hit the table, the highest bid was $525,000, and all proceeds will benefit the Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design.
Deemed as “the industry’s most powerful full-size SUV,” the Escalade-V has a starting price of $149,990, before destination, handling, dealer fees, and options, or $72,195 more than the entry-level. It debuted earlier this year as the brand’s most expensive product ever, featuring a more aggressive styling over the regular models, tweaked chassis, and much more firepower.
In the latter department, you are looking at a hand-built supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The engine develops 682 hp (692 ps / 509 kW) and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm) of torque, working in concert with a ten-speed automatic transmission that delivers the thrust to the all-wheel drive system. Caddy says that the naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint is dealt with in 4.4 seconds, and that it can run the quarter mile in 12.74 seconds, with a 110 mph (177 kph) exit speed.
Other highlights of the Escalade-V include the sportier-looking bumpers, quad exhaust pipes, and 22-inch wheels. It also features an adaptive suspension that is stiffer than the one equipping the normal Escalades, uprated brakes, and electronic limited-slip differential. Inside, it gets the 38-inch curved display, premium audio signed by AKG, rear-seat entertainment system, night vision, head-up display, and many others.
Those sitting behind the wheel are assisted by a host of safety gear, including lane keep assist with lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, lane change alert with blind spot monitoring, improved automatic emergency braking and parking assist, rear pedestrian alert, and optional semi-autonomous driving system.
