2023 Cadillac Escalade Pricing Remains Unchanged From 2022 Model

Based on the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra half-ton pickups, the Cadillac Escalade will enter the 2023 model year with unchanged pricing.
That may not seem particularly interesting at first glance, but on the other hand, bear in mind that Cadillac upped the retail price of the 2022 model twice. Last month, the crown jewel of General Motors increased the MSRP by $1,500. Cadillac further added $100 to the destination charge ($1,795).
GM Authority reports that 2023 customers have to pony up $79,590 for the Luxury 600 2WD with the 6.2-liter small block. The 3.0-liter diesel is $100 more. Four-wheel drive adds $3,000 to the tally. Higher still, Cadillac offers the Premium Luxury, Sport, Premium Luxury Platinum, and Sport Platinum trim levels. The crème de la crème is dubbed Escalade-V, the first-ever performance utility vehicle from the foremost brand in the GM portfolio.
At $149,990 including destination freight charge for the regular wheelbase or $3,000 more for the long wheelbase, the Escalade-V isn’t exactly affordable. It can be considered a bit overpriced considering that the biggest difference between its 6.2-liter small block and the standard engine is the supercharger. Be that as it may, tiny details make a world of difference.
Dubbed LT4, this engine packs a 2.65L supercharged rather than the 1.7L supercharger in the CT5-V Blackwing. That’s how General Motors extracted 682 horsepower and 653 pound-feet (885 Nm) of torque, but when all is said and done, General Motors didn’t have a choice. The greater restriction on the intake side of the engine is the principal reason for the upsized blower.
Tipping the scales at 6,217 pounds (2,820 kilograms), this leviathan isn’t particularly frugal. EPA-estimated miles per gallon aren’t available at press time, but plenty of first-drive reviews ended in the low 10s. By comparison, the free-breathing V8 makes do with 16 mpg (14.7 l/100 km) while straight-six turbo diesel averages 23 mpg (10.2 l/100 km) in RWD specification.
