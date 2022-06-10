The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V ESV Costs $3,000 More Than the Regular Wheelbase

Not exactly a bonafide rival for the G 63, the Escalade-V is the world’s most powerful full-size utility vehicle. Based on half-ton pickup truck underpinnings, the most expensive Cadillac for the 2023 model year costs $149,990 for the regular wheelbase or $152,990 for the longer ESV.
This information comes from the media drive for the supercharged V8-engined family hauler, via Muscle Cars & Trucks. More powerful than the CT5-V Blackwing which uses the same 6.2-liter small block, the first V-Series utility vehicle cranks out 682 horsepower and 653 pound-feet (885 Nm).
Codenamed LT4, the aluminum engine is rocking a 2.65-liter supercharger, a positive-displacement unit with a four-lobe design and 160-degree rotors. A water-to-air charge cooler also needs to be mentioned, and the maximum boost is rated 10 pounds per square inch or 0.7 bars in the metric system.
Cadillac states that premium fuel is required, and typical of a powerplant with two valves per cylinder, the maximum engine speed isn’t exactly high. 6,300 revolutions per minute is the most you can squeeze out. By comparison, the LT6 flat-plane crankshaft V8 in the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is a DOHC affair that spins to 8,600 (!!!) revolutions per minute.
It boggles the mind that Cadillac couldn’t make a case for the LTA twin-turbo V8 of the CT6-V in more popular vehicles, but hey, it is what it is. Assembled by hand at the same facility where the LT6 comes to life, the LT4 puts the power down through a 10-speed automatic transmission developed by Ford Motor Company in collaboration with General Motors.
MC&T understands that a tenth of a second is the difference between the regular- and long-wheelbase variants, which is understandable given the additional weight. Cadillac expects the Escalade-V to reach 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour ) in under 4.4 seconds and to cover the quarter-mile time of 12.74 seconds at 110 mph (177 kph), based on initial testing.
