The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Is the Most Powerful Full-Size SUV, Costs $149,990

After the single worst teasing campaign of the year, Cadillac finally revealed how many ponies are hiding under the hood of the Escalade-V. The LT4 supercharged V8, which is shared with the CT5-V Blackwing and a few other Chevys, boasts 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft (885 Nm).
The most powerful incarnation of the LT4 makes the Escalade-V the “industry’s most powerful full-size SUV,” which is technically correct if you add “internal combustion-engined” somewhere in there. Over in the all-electric world, the GMC Hummer EV SUV is much obliged to crank out 830 hp from three motors. The slightly smaller Rivian R1S levels up to 835 hp, and Tesla’s record-breaking Model X Plaid flaunts 1,020 horsepower.
Although not a full-size SUV, the Aston Martin DBX707 packs 697 ponies from a twin-turbocharged V8. You can tell where this is going, and it’s pretty obvious that Cadillac is way behind the curve. Had the crown jewel of General Motors introduced this engine to the Escalade a few years back, they would’ve been considered bleeding edge although a pushrod V8 with a blower isn’t as technologically advanced as a hot-vee DOHC turbo V8.
“Customers and enthusiasts have asked for an Escalade-V, and we’re thrilled to bring this high-performance SUV to market in the year of Cadillac’s 120th anniversary,” said vice president Rory Harvey. “We do not deploy the V-Series designation lightly. The arrival of the 2023 Escalade-V is the result of a rigorous development program that allows this highly anticipated model to meet the criteria and capability thresholds established by nearly two decades of inspired V-Series performance,” he gingerly signed off.
Ignoring this marketing-friendly gibberish, have a wild guess how quick this fellow is from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). Three-odd seconds? No way, Jose! It’s “under 4.4 seconds” according to the attached press release. The quarter mile, on the other hand, is estimated to arrive in 12.74 seconds at 110 miles per hour (177 kilometers per hour).
The Escalade-V will be priced at $149,990 including destination charge.
On that note, who wants to see this engine in the Silverado ZR2 Bison? It would really help Chevy's truck in duking it out with the Raptor and TRX.
