Kendall Jenner Matches Her Nails to Her Light Lilac 1960 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible

The Kardashian-Jenners are known for their love for ultra-expensive high-end cars. But Kendall Jenner is different, and her cars don’t follow the well-established modern theme set by the rest of her famous sisters.
Whatever your opinion on the Kardashian-Jenners is, one thing is certain: they love flaunting their lavish lifestyles. Be it clothes, expensive mansions, or customized cars, the Kardashians have it all and they want you to know they do.
But while all her sisters go for the latest models, Kendall prefers the vintage American style to European luxury. Her collection is very diverse, her garage hosting a silver Mercedes-Benz G 500 Cabriolet, a 1990s Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe, a Chevrolet C10 pickup truck, a 1957 Chevrolet Corvette convertible, and a Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Which proves her taste in cars doesn’t fit just under one label.
Besides the aforementioned models, Kendall also has a 1960 Cadillac Eldorado convertible which she acquired in 2017. The classic, which is marked as “historical vehicle”, made a quick appearance on Kendall’s Instagram Stories over the weekend.
On Sunday, May 8, Kendall shared a couple of artistic snaps of her two-door convertible, adding a picture of her nails, which matched its light lilac exterior, and you can check the pictures in our gallery. Unfortunately, the 26-year-old model didn’t share a photo of her in the driver’s seat of the vintage convertible after she took it out for a drive.
Kendall had previously shown her appreciation for her convertible in a post in early February, captioned “things I love.” In that set, there was also a nod to the Cadillac Eldorado.
Not long ago, Kendall also added a Lamborghini Urus and a Land Rover Defender to her collection, so, as mentioned earlier, it’s difficult to determine whether Kendall has a favorite brand or model. But one thing is for sure, whatever model she’ll pick next will be as surprising as the rest of her cars.
