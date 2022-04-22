GM Dealer Ordering System Confirms 2023 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Bison

Developed in collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles, the Colorado ZR2 Bison is basically a Colorado ZR2 with some tasteful upgrades. Not long now, the Silverado will also emulate this formula.
Confirmed by a screenshot from the dealer ordering system, the Silverado ZR2 Bison is listed under production order code ULV. Going on sale for the 2023 model year, the off-roader version of the off-road truck is further listed with Bison Edition front and rear bumpers and plenty of skid plates.
The underbody armor is designed to protect the fuel tank, rear differential, transfer case, and front end of the half-ton pickup. Not much else is known at press time, and General Motors refused to comment on future products.
Given this pinch, we can only speculate what else is on the menu. In the Colorado ZR2 Bison, for example, additional goodies include American Expedition Vehicles embroidered headrests, fender flares, aluminum wheels finished in Dark Graphite, a matching spare wheel, and fog lights.
The upgrades don’t end here, though. A more aggressive grille needs to be highlighted, along with recovery points and winch provisions, and American Expedition Vehicles-branded contoured floor liners. Including the skid plates mentioned a little earlier, the Bison costs $5,750 extra.
As for the biggest selling point of the Colorado ZR2 and the AEV-tuned sibling, the Multimatic-developed Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve damping technology would be it. General Motors first used these dampers in the fifth-generation Camaro Z/28, a track-oriented monster with a 7.0-liter small block that belts out 505 ponies and 481 pound-feet (652 Nm).
The Colorado ZR2 twins can be had with either a 3.6-liter V6 or a 2.8-liter turbo diesel four-pot mill. The Silverado ZR2 comes exclusively with the 6.2-liter small block. Rated at 420 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (624 Nm), this engine is alright in the half-ton Silverado. Not in this variant, though, not when you have Ford Raptors and Ram TRXs roaming around.
