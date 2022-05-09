Retired NFL Player Brandon Mebane’s New Cadillac Escalade ESV Comes With 26” Forgiatos

Customizing a ride means both that you get to enjoy a brand-new car exactly to your liking and that it is unique because there's little chance anyone else would think of the same customization options. And superstar athletes are among those who love to drive the finest rides in the world, be it expensive supercars or luxury sedans and SUVs.
Luckily for the celebs who love customizing their cars, there is a dealership that collaborates mostly with celebrities: Champion Motoring. The San Diego, California-based dealership offers the rich and famous an opportunity to buy a new car and make it one of a kind.
Champion Motoring’s latest client is a Super Bowl champion, Brandon Mebane. The 37-year-old previously played for the Seattle Seahawks and the San Diego Chargers. He announced his retirement in November 2020.
This leaves him more time to spend with his family and, why not, enjoy his cars. So, he decided to buy another one and splashed on a 2022 Cadillac Escalade ESV.
The Cadillac Escalade ESV offers two fuel options: gasoline and diesel. The diesel comes with a 3.0-liter inline-six, with 273 horsepower (277 ps) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm), available in both rear-wheel- and all-wheel-drive. The most powerful version comes with a petrol 6.2-liter V8 engine that cranks out 414 horsepower (420 ps) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm), also available in both rear-wheel- and all-wheel-drive. The dealership did not mention which engine the former NFL star chose, but it would make more sense for him to go for the top-of-the-range variant.
Mebane opted for the Sport trim, which includes all Escalade Premium Luxury features, plus gloss-black sport mesh grille, front fascia, and roof rack. The model also sports bodyside molding, running boards, liftgate trim, and exhaust bezel, all in black.
When it drives through the factory gates, the Sport variant is fitted with 22" 12-spoke polished alloy wheels with Dark Android finish. But the former NFL's new ride has been fitted with blacked-out 26" Forgiatos. The luxurious SUV comes with a Galactic Gray exterior, while the cabin has brandy-colored leather seats, giving Brebane all the luxury he needs when he rides in his new Caddy.
