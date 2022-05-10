900-HP 2015 Caddy Escalade ESV Premium Does Not Look Fearful of an Armageddon

This is probably simple to explain. It has already gone through one, courtesy of Baker Engineering and the installation of a twin-turbo Armageddon aftermarket kit on its 6.2-liter V8. Even better, there are very few miles on the build and dyno tune.
Looking ready for a Mad Max-type of apocalypse or perhaps another sequel to Zombieland (the cast and director said they would love to reunite every 10 years for a new installment!), this 2015 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium stands more than proud in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors while attracting a lot of attention.
It does not look like it cares if that would be of the unwanted type, given the murdered-out personalization theme (“dude,” have you noticed that even the lights got completely blacked-out?!) and the recent tuning upgrades. So, it will certainly not become everyone’s cup of tea but rather an object of blunt horsepower force and a big statement as far as the owner’s opinion towards what constitutes the best kind of premium “family” ride.
Interestingly, we did not find any armored or bulletproof mentions in the lengthy description. Other than those, this whip has about everything. Highlights include Cadillac’s 6.2-liter V8 engine that got a Baker Engineering build and dyno tune some 150 miles (241 km) ago. As such, it matters way less than its odometer readout of 69,569 miles (111,960 km, after about seven years of usage.
On the other hand, people might be interested in finding out the interior has matching black leather and premium woodgrain inserts – although we could have certainly lived without the latter if the need arose. By the way, the forged internals are a statement towards the Armageddon twin-turbo kit’s new level of prowess, which has now reached a total of 900 ponies, according to the description.
Last, but certainly not least, there is always the matter of securing enough finances to fulfill this particular desire. Well, the good news is that you need less than $100k to get this “baby” in the driveway. The bad news is that you’re almost there, due to an asking price of $92,900.
It does not look like it cares if that would be of the unwanted type, given the murdered-out personalization theme (“dude,” have you noticed that even the lights got completely blacked-out?!) and the recent tuning upgrades. So, it will certainly not become everyone’s cup of tea but rather an object of blunt horsepower force and a big statement as far as the owner’s opinion towards what constitutes the best kind of premium “family” ride.
Interestingly, we did not find any armored or bulletproof mentions in the lengthy description. Other than those, this whip has about everything. Highlights include Cadillac’s 6.2-liter V8 engine that got a Baker Engineering build and dyno tune some 150 miles (241 km) ago. As such, it matters way less than its odometer readout of 69,569 miles (111,960 km, after about seven years of usage.
On the other hand, people might be interested in finding out the interior has matching black leather and premium woodgrain inserts – although we could have certainly lived without the latter if the need arose. By the way, the forged internals are a statement towards the Armageddon twin-turbo kit’s new level of prowess, which has now reached a total of 900 ponies, according to the description.
Last, but certainly not least, there is always the matter of securing enough finances to fulfill this particular desire. Well, the good news is that you need less than $100k to get this “baby” in the driveway. The bad news is that you’re almost there, due to an asking price of $92,900.