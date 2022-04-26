2024 Cadillac Escalade Going Under the Knife, Thick Camo Hides New Front and Rear Ends

In just a few weeks, the fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade will celebrate two years since production commenced at the Arlington plant. However, General Motors wants to keep it on the competitive side of the segment, so they have started working on its mid-cycle refresh.
Spied undergoing testing in the U.S. of A., the facelifted Cadillac Escalade will bring the usual updates, namely new front and rear ends, revised upholstery and trim in the cabin, and maybe some new gear.
Wrapped in thick camouflage, the face hides a new bumper, with what seem to be new DRLs, and different side air intakes. The lower grille appears to be bigger, and the chin is fatter than before. We cannot tell yet whether the headlights have been tweaked, but they will be part of the revisions, and so will the taillights and rear bumper. The rear license plate holder is still mounted in the middle of the tailgate, and the tailpipes look identical.
The facelifted Cadillac Escalade will continue to distance itself from the GMC Yukon and Chevrolet Tahoe by featuring additional tech gear, and more luxury amenities. It is too early to talk about the exact novelties, but we wouldn’t be surprised if GM gives it extra safety features, and at least new infotainment system software, sprinkling everything with new upholstery options, colors, and wheels.
Details surrounding the powertrain family are inexistent for now, though it might retain the current iteration’s units, including the 6.2-liter V8, rated at 420 hp, and the 3.0-liter diesel, making 277 hp. The Escalade-V will still sit at the top of the lineup, though it will be a while until this version gets facelifted too, considering that Cadillac still has to detail it, subsequent to its January unveiling. In all likelihood, the updated Escalade will premiere sometime next year, likely as a 2024 model.
