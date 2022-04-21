Abandoned Cadillac Escalade Is Beyond Nasty, Can a Detailing Job Save It?

This Cadillac Escalade started life in 2005, yet along the way something went so wrong that it ended up spending almost two years abandoned at a gold mine in the U.S. of A.
It’s enough to take a look at the exterior to know that it is going to need more than a power wash to return to life. In fact, a complete detailing is required to bring back the shine in it, and this job fell in the lap of TheDetailGeek on YouTube.
The detailing specialist started off with removing the dirt from the paint, and Chevy-branded wheels. Then, he opened the door to reveal an even bigger carnage. Subsequently, he eliminated the seats, and an excessive amount of junk, before cleaning out the carpet that turned out to have been too affected in order to look perfect again. But hey, at least it’s not filthy anymore.
Unlike the carpet, the dashboard, center console, steering wheel, pedals, door cards, and other components have ended up looking fresh, with the person responsible for the cleaning praising the good quality plastics equipping this Escalade. Last but not least, as far as the cabin is concerned anyway, the seats underwent a thorough cleaning process too, and so have the seatbelts, otherwise deemed as “gross.” A good polish was required too, and finally, the windows were cleaned using a special product.
But what does this old luxury SUV actually look like after being ignored for that long, in a very harsh environment? Can the new owner, who purchased it at auction recently, live with it after the detailing job, or will he have to consider getting another ride? The answers lie one mouse click away, and with the video being over 35 minutes long, this would be a good time to take a short break from what you were doing.
The detailing specialist started off with removing the dirt from the paint, and Chevy-branded wheels. Then, he opened the door to reveal an even bigger carnage. Subsequently, he eliminated the seats, and an excessive amount of junk, before cleaning out the carpet that turned out to have been too affected in order to look perfect again. But hey, at least it’s not filthy anymore.
Unlike the carpet, the dashboard, center console, steering wheel, pedals, door cards, and other components have ended up looking fresh, with the person responsible for the cleaning praising the good quality plastics equipping this Escalade. Last but not least, as far as the cabin is concerned anyway, the seats underwent a thorough cleaning process too, and so have the seatbelts, otherwise deemed as “gross.” A good polish was required too, and finally, the windows were cleaned using a special product.
But what does this old luxury SUV actually look like after being ignored for that long, in a very harsh environment? Can the new owner, who purchased it at auction recently, live with it after the detailing job, or will he have to consider getting another ride? The answers lie one mouse click away, and with the video being over 35 minutes long, this would be a good time to take a short break from what you were doing.