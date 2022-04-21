BMW Opened the Assembly Plant for the iX3 and the i3s Next-Generation

BMW opened its factory in Dadong Extension in Shenyang, China, where it will start production of the newly introduced iX3 and other models from the German carmaker's lineup.
Brand new plant for brand new models from BMW in China, as the German carmaker and its local partner Brilliance opened the gates of the new Plant Dadong Extension in Shenyang.
BMW had to expand its production capacity when it started its electrification program. Just like Tesla, the German carmaker opened a new factory last week in China, in the Shenyang province. The Plant Dadong Extension is the only place where the iX3 electric SUV will be made for the entire world. The carmaker also moved some of the 5 Series, X3, and X5 production to fill the assembly lines, especially with models specifically designed for the Chinese market. The next generation of the i3 will also roll off the assembly lines there.
Together with local authorities, the carmaker also aims to cut its carbon footprint through the logistic chain. Thus, nearly 80% of the vehicles produced in the Dadong Extension factory will be transported via a brand new railroad. Moreover, part of the energy needed by the factory will be provided by 179,000 square meters (44.23 ac.) of photovoltaic panels, which will ensure 21-megawatt hours of renewable energy. The entire factory is the size of 125 soccer fields or 910,000 square meters (224.86 ac.).
Starting last week, Shenyang became the largest BMW production facility in the world, and it is is easy to understand why. The labor costs and the partnerships with the Chinese and local government helped the German carmaker create a unique structure. Moreover, a new battery factory will start operating in the same area by the summer of 2022.
Last but not least, there is also a very important economic aspect. As Dr. Milan Nedeljkovic, BMW AG. Board Member for Production says, "China is of great significance to the BMW Group. Last year, nearly one-third of the BMWs produced globally were made in Shenyang." Hopefully, though, the carmaker will manage to secure its microchips, or it will face production interruptions.
