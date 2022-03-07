Is the 2022 Cadillac Escalade's Super Cruise Better Than Tesla's FSD? Probably Not

You can't talk about American luxury SUVs without mentioning the Cadillac Escalade. It's synonymous with the FBI and U.S secret service (thanks to Hollywood). It's also a top-tier luxury SUV with a ton of tech and luxury features. For the 2022 model year, GM included something more - Super Cruise. Jakub and Yuri of TheStraightPipes checked out this feature to determine if it's any better than Tesla's FSD.
Tesla's Full Self Driving feature is a controversial topic in the auto industry. For starters, after enabling the FSD Beta package, the EV manufacturer requires users to consent having videos recorded during use. The feature will be on a subscription basis, and drivers might be accountable in case of an accident.
Self-driving tech is the new frontier when it comes to electric vehicles. While EV consumers are more concerned about range and power, having an autonomous driving system offers leverage.
The 2022 Cadillac Escalade might not be an EV but features Cadillac's Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving feature. The flagship SUV also offers many tech features making it an attractive package in the luxury SUV segment.
Underneath its its iconic massive boxy silhouette, the new Escalade comes with two engine variations. A grumpy 6.2-liter V8 making 420 HP, and a fuel-efficient turbo-charged inline-six 3.0-liter diesel. Both engine versions are paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Based on Jakub and Yuri's experience, the Super Cruise feature works perfectly. However, the road needs to be clear and without imperfections.
They also recommend finding out if your route exists on Cadillac's maps; otherwise, the autonomous driving system won't even turn on. The new Escalade's Super Cruise feature is also best for country roads and not back roads - it's an ultra-luxury SUV, after all.
So, is the 2022 Cadillac Escalade Super Cruise any better than Tesla's FSD? It's probably not, it's a great system, but as the duo notes, too many variables need to line up for this feature to work.
