Detailers Must Clean a Rolls-Royce-Powered Tank, They Get Creative

If we resemble each other even a little bit, then you’re surely as curious as I am about a filthy tank getting proper care to shine again. How do you return an old military vehicle like this to its former glory? There are multiple ways, apparently! Gladly, they don’t appear to be very complicated.
The FV432 Armored Personnel Carrier was used by the British Army in the 1960s. It has a six-cylinder Rolls-Royce engine under the hood. The tank’s a classic! Who would’ve guessed, right? The detailers are faced with a massive challenge. They must clean it spotless and prove they’re very good at what they do.
Even though it’s now used for fun activities at a paintball range, the tank only gets some love once a year. The owners are not keen on making it look pretty since the battle-hardened appearance complements the required ambiance in such a place where people just want to get dirty and blow some steam off.
With spring coming in full force, the tank needs to be ready again to welcome the players. So it’s on the Top Gear’s clean team to make it look like it just arrived from the factory and is ready to be shipped off somewhere in Eastern Europe.
The boys start by scraping the mud off the tracks by hand. Then they apply a solution that loosens up the thick grim. Next, the pressure washer does its job and shows the first signs of proper military green shade. They repeat the process a couple of times, add the car wash mops, give the vehicle a good rub all around, and, voila, it looks like it’s ready to face the worst!
But they need to work on the interior too. You can watch down below how this operation unfolds and how much care is needed.
Top Gear’s marketing specialists and creative directors understood that detailing is becoming something of interest among drivers and other people that just like to see things getting a proper shine. That’s why the show now has a Clean Team that does all sorts of fun stuff. It’s some good entertainment that makes you forget about the legendary trio and underlines the new online content approach BBC’s been putting into practice lately.
