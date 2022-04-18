MotoGP Champs Inspire Kids To Dream Big, Team Up With Mondraker for Grommy Balance Bikes

Spanish mountain bike manufacturer Mondraker launched its Grommy electric balance bike in 2020, and it was a hit. It features a 250W brushless motor, and the battery has a 60-minute autonomy. Now the Alicante-based company adds a limited-edition version to the series, one that bears the signatures of two MotoGP champions.
World champions aren't born that way. They start working on getting good from early childhood. Motorcycle racing pros Marc and Alex Marquez teamed up with Mondraker to launch the Grommy Marquez Edition balance bike, a kid-size two-wheeler meant to inspire little riders to dream big. The Grommy replicas of the Mondraker F-Podium bikes they use for training carry the brothers’ identifying colors and are described by the manufacturer as the best option for getting started on two wheels. They are available in two wheel sizes, namely 12” and 16”, and two designs, featuring the champs’ race numbers: 93 and 73. The 12” size is suitable for kids between the ages of 3 and 5, while the 16” Marquez Grommy is for children between 5 and 8 years old.
The cables are internally routed, and the frame and fork are from 6061 aluminum alloy.
Just like the standard Grommy, these limited-edition balance bikes also pack the 250W motor and a 4Ah/80 Wh battery that takes one hour to fully charge and offers just as many minutes of two-wheeled fun depending on which power mode the bicycle is ridden in. Both the motor and the battery are IPX4-rated, meaning they are water-resistant.
There are three riding modes available: Balance, Fun, and Advanced. When riding the bike in the Advanced mode, kids can reach a top speed of 17.7 kph (11 mph), while in the Balance mode, you can only get up to 8.1 kph (5 mph). There’s also the option to turn off the motor and let the little rider use the wheeler as a traditional balance bike.
Mondraker’s Grommy Marquez Edition balance bikes are available to order, and they start at approximately $900 for the 12” version. The 16” limited-edition Grommy is a bit pricier, setting you back around $950.
