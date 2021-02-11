KTM Stacyc Balance Bikes Bring Power-Assisted Fun to Young Riders

For ages, KTM has made a name for itself for going after potential riders while they're young. This is a lesson others are just learning, but one that has ensured that over the years, the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer has remained at the top of the food chain in specialized competitions.
Last year, the company presented the lineup of models it has in store for 2021. Among them, there were two entry-level bikes for youngsters, developed together with electric balance bike maker Stacyc. This week, KTM completely pulled the wraps off the range.
There are two models available, both designed as KTM replicas: the 12eDRIVE and 16eDRIVE. The difference between the two is given by the age group they target.
12EDRIVE is meant for kids aged three to five, and it comes with 12-inch wheels, a seat height of 33 cm (13 inches), and less than eight kilograms (18 pounds) of weight. The larger 16eDRIVE targets those between the ages of four to eight, it features 16-inch wheels, and a seat height of 43 cm (17 inches).
Both models are powered by electric motors (the 16 has a slightly more capable one) and can provide run times of 30 to 60 minutes.
"The diversity of the whole KTM Offroad range is something we are very proud of and now with the KTM Factory Replica Stacyc DRIVEs we have an ideal first platform,” said in a statement Joachim Sauer - KTM Product Manager Offroad.
“It’s not only a cool and enjoyable product but one that carries pure strands of KTM’s READY TO RACE DNA. Importantly, the two models are also further superb examples of how we can use e-mobility effectively. Future generations of riders can make their first revs into biking thanks to the KTM Factory Replica Stacyc DRIVEs.”
The KTM Stacyc bikes go on sale this month. Pricing was not yet announced. You can have a look at all the available details in the press release section below.
