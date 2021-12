AirKid Balance E-Bike Packs a 200W Mid-Drive Motor, Turns Your Kid Into a Skilled Rider

Naming the AirKid the first electric bike for children is definitely a stretch and there are examples we can offer to prove that. PWR’s Superbolt balance e-bike is just one of them and is already available to order. Stacyc's 12EDRIVE and Mondraker's Groomy e-bikes also come to mind.The AirKid, on the other hand, is just an Indiegogo project for now, and one in its infancy, we might add. But even so, the two-wheeler got our attention with its 200W mid-drive motor and 24V 4.5 Ah battery. We don’t know that much about the GoEV Corp company making it, other than it’s got some good-looking enduro e-bikes and e-scooters in its collection, and it has an E.U. branch and a U.S. one.Designed for kids aged 5 to 12, the no-pedals bike packs a more powerful motor compared to Superbolt’s brushless 18V one. The battery seems better, too, as PWR equipped its balance e-bike with an 18V 4Ah battery.The AirKid children's e-bike is available in white or black, comes with an aluminum alloy frame, has a maximum load of 110 lb (50 kg), and weighs 35 lb (16 kg). It can reach a top speed of 12.5 mph (20 kph), has a removable battery that takes one hour to charge and offers a range of up to 12.5 miles (20 km).The bike is equipped with 16” tires, comes with drum brakes, footpads, and anti-slip handlebars. There are three speed modes available with the AirKid, allowing the young rider to go as fast as 5 mph (8 kph), 8 mph (13 kph), respectively 12.5 mph (20 kph).Right now, the AirKid bike is the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, and you can get one for approximately $450 (€400). Shipping is estimated for March 2022.