AirKid Balance E-Bike Packs a 200W Mid-Drive Motor, Turns Your Kid Into a Skilled Rider

GoEV’s AirKid two-wheeler claims to be the first true children’s e-bike, offering the best of both electric bicycles and balance bikes, so that your kid can get a taste for riding from an early age.
Naming the AirKid the first electric bike for children is definitely a stretch and there are examples we can offer to prove that. PWR’s Superbolt balance e-bike is just one of them and is already available to order. Stacyc's 12EDRIVE and Mondraker's Groomy e-bikes also come to mind.
The AirKid, on the other hand, is just an Indiegogo project for now, and one in its infancy, we might add. But even so, the two-wheeler got our attention with its 200W mid-drive motor and 24V 4.5 Ah battery. We don’t know that much about the GoEV Corp company making it, other than it’s got some good-looking enduro e-bikes and e-scooters in its collection, and it has an E.U. branch and a U.S. one.
Designed for kids aged 5 to 12, the no-pedals bike packs a more powerful motor compared to Superbolt’s brushless 18V one. The battery seems better, too, as PWR equipped its balance e-bike with an 18V 4Ah battery.
The AirKid children's e-bike is available in white or black, comes with an aluminum alloy frame, has a maximum load of 110 lb (50 kg), and weighs 35 lb (16 kg). It can reach a top speed of 12.5 mph (20 kph), has a removable battery that takes one hour to charge and offers a range of up to 12.5 miles (20 km).
The bike is equipped with 16” tires, comes with drum brakes, footpads, and anti-slip handlebars. There are three speed modes available with the AirKid, allowing the young rider to go as fast as 5 mph (8 kph), 8 mph (13 kph), respectively 12.5 mph (20 kph).
Right now, the AirKid bike is the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, and you can get one for approximately $450 (€400). Shipping is estimated for March 2022.
