Advan-Themed Chevy Camaro Is “D.3.A.D” For Purists, Kills Off Most 1980s Links

Although – with few exceptions – no real-world cars must suffer the transgressions of automotive virtual artists, there is no way of really knowing when enough is enough. Although wearing an obvious moniker might be considered a good hint.
Frankly, without further explanation, we also have no way of knowing if Dom Host, the pixel master better known as altered_intent on social media, takes another massive jab at Chevrolet's Camaro seriously or just for fun. All we can say is that it has been outrageously twisted, yet again.
The CGI expert might be known among fans of automotive virtual reality for his expressive design style. Naturally, just like his real-world car exploits, it is certainly not for everyone. But his latest projects might be directly targeted against GM fans. And with a name like “D.3.A.D,” it would be no wonder if that’s not the cup of tea for a Chevy Camaro’s aficionado.
Besides, we are sensing that he’s either seriously (or just for fun) biased as of late. So, after witnessing the mesmerizing transformation of a classic Plymouth Barracuda into a part-carbon fiber, part-pink night stalker of muscle car prey, it was time for something gnarly. Thus, not long ago, we also saw an OG Chevy Camaro get slammed and mashed up with a Fox Body Mustang, as well as a DTM/Group 5 aerodynamic widebody kit!
Now, the motorsport-themed horror (at least from a purist POV) rises to new heights. Although we might want to rephrase that last bit since this third-generation 1982-1992 Chevy Camaro is virtually riding equally close to the ground. One might even have trouble noticing that as the red-and-black Yokohama Advan livery takes precedence as one of the major highlights.
Another one would be the apparent desire to kill off most 1980s design links. Thus, without the artist’s description, for some casual automotive fans, it might have been hard to even pinpoint this digital creation (or abomination?) as a member of the Chevy Camaro species.
The CGI expert might be known among fans of automotive virtual reality for his expressive design style. Naturally, just like his real-world car exploits, it is certainly not for everyone. But his latest projects might be directly targeted against GM fans. And with a name like “D.3.A.D,” it would be no wonder if that’s not the cup of tea for a Chevy Camaro’s aficionado.
Besides, we are sensing that he’s either seriously (or just for fun) biased as of late. So, after witnessing the mesmerizing transformation of a classic Plymouth Barracuda into a part-carbon fiber, part-pink night stalker of muscle car prey, it was time for something gnarly. Thus, not long ago, we also saw an OG Chevy Camaro get slammed and mashed up with a Fox Body Mustang, as well as a DTM/Group 5 aerodynamic widebody kit!
Now, the motorsport-themed horror (at least from a purist POV) rises to new heights. Although we might want to rephrase that last bit since this third-generation 1982-1992 Chevy Camaro is virtually riding equally close to the ground. One might even have trouble noticing that as the red-and-black Yokohama Advan livery takes precedence as one of the major highlights.
Another one would be the apparent desire to kill off most 1980s design links. Thus, without the artist’s description, for some casual automotive fans, it might have been hard to even pinpoint this digital creation (or abomination?) as a member of the Chevy Camaro species.