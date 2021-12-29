New 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Shows Its C-Class-Like Cockpit for the First Time

Having been spied numerous times in various environments, the new generation Mercedes-Benz GLC has finally opened up its cockpit for our man with the cam, revealing what we already knew: that it carries over from the latest C-Class.
Thus, it sports the same big portrait-oriented infotainment system, positioned in the middle of the dashboard, right under the three central air vents that were still under wraps in this prototype. It also has a tablet-like digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, and should feature the same comfort and technology gear as its low-riding siblings.
In the looks department, the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC still sports heavy camo on all body panels, but even so, we can see that it is an evolution of its predecessor. Everything on the outside is new, from bumper to bumper, and it has slimmer headlamps flanking the grille that displays the corporate logo in the middle, and taillights that appear to be smaller. Expect the trendier and less practical GLC Coupe to mirror these changes, albeit with less headroom at the back, and smaller trunk capacity due to the sloping roofline.
Sharing its construction with the new-gen C-Class, the upcoming GLC will use most of its powertrains, including the 2.0-liter electrified four-pot that will replace the 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 in the AMG GLC 63 models. The ICE is understood to have been sourced from the ‘45’ lineup, and it's apparently backed up by an electric motor that gets its electrons from a small battery pack. The total output is understood to sit in the region of 650 hp, and the range-toppers will also be able to drive around for a few miles in the all-quiet, zero-emission mode.
Mercedes is still keeping the unveiling date close to its chest, but the new GLC might officially show its face in the first half of 2022. Europe will get it shortly after, and North America might welcome it for the 2023 model year. The GLC Coupe will, in all likelihood, follow it a few months later.
