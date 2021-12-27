Chevy Camaro Mashed With a CGI Fox Body Mustang and DTM Is Beyond Outrageous

Certain automotive creations are usually considered by enthusiasts to be tabu. Of course, only purists will actually treat them as such. Not virtual artists, though.
Ask anyone if there is a feud between Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, and Dodge Charger/Challenger aficionados and they will probably ask back if, by any chance, you have been living under a lunar rock for the past six decades or so. What I mean to say is that pony/muscle car wars have become quite universal.
That does not mean crossovers do not happen. Only that “trespassers” might need to prepare themselves for the chagrin of both parties involved. Luckily, virtual artists need not worry about the outcome, usually. First and foremost, because most of their digital creations hurt no one. Especially the real-world automotive icons that get involved – usually unwillingly.
Secondly, it could be said that from certain CGI experts a heavy dose of outrageousness is always to be expected. Such is the case with Dom Host, the virtual artist behind the altered_intent account on social media. He is the owner of a special digital style that makes his virtual signature about as easy to recognize as a Mustang emblem from a Camaro badge.
Maybe that wasn’t a good example, though. Especially considering his latest creation dubbed “P.H.A.N.T.O.M.” Don’t ask us what the acronym stands for because the pixel master did not bother with explanations. He only threw in a few words to ruminate after we lifted our jaws off the floor at the sight of an original Chevy Camaro that got mashed up with a Fox Body third-generation Ford Mustang. And a slammed “DTM/Group 5” motorsport-inspired look!
Beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, so we are not going to judge the design merits of this creation. Instead, all we can say is that it really needs that custom livery to complete the process. Even if the designer did say that he already used “some new techniques and new materials” for its virtual coming to life...
