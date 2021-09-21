Toyota Supra “Cyber Wagon” Has an Identity Crisis, Looks Insane

There is no car in this world safe from the prying eyes of digital designers, but it does seem some of them get a hell of a lot more attention than others. That’s, of course, the case with high-profile, high-impact machines, the ones people talk about the most. Like say, the Toyota Supra.
The iconic Japanese machine was born all the way back in the late 1970s, and it had a bumpy ride getting to where it is today. It burned through four incarnations, then was taken out of production in the early 1990s, and revived no more than two years ago to haunt the dreams of sports car lovers all over the world.
Since the BMW Z4-related one came along in 2019, we’ve been literally flooded with renderings showing the most ludicrous interpretations of the model. But this hunger for the renewed Supra brought with it a similar one for the older generations of the model, especially the A70, just like the one we have here.
Well, to be honest “just like” is not entirely accurate, as the third-gen Supra was nothing like this bad boy here, a virtual incarnation that blends elements from the real world with some apparently taken straight from Mad Max, or Cyberpunk 2077, or any other dystopic world we’ve seen portrayed on film and in books over the years.
With all the added metal bits, the overall sight of this rendered car sure is a shocker, but not nearly as much as the rear end, where the interior was greatly enlarged by the addition of a squared roof with large windows and an even larger wing, turning the thing into a cyber wagon from the future, something the car never was.
Then, the guy behind this project, Dom Höst (who likes to call himself altered_intent), classifies this as a Supra, but the rendering is confusing enough to make some people say it's actually a Nissan 180sc; others jokingly pointed to the thing being a Honda Civic hatchback, or even a Toyota RAV4.
Talk about an identity crisis.
