2022 Lexus LX Drops Land Yacht Act, CGI Slams Its Way Down the JDM Tuning Route

Some automotive virtual artists are truly complicated personality figures. Even when their passion for a certain segment of the four-wheeled world is clearer than freshly laid-snow on New Year’s Eve.
Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master better known as musartwork on social media, is a JDM aficionado through and through. That can be said without the shadow of a doubt. And he’s also mostly a traditionalist, as in usually having the CGI brush focused on feisty sports cars rather than other segments.
But he should be way more expansive and inclusive, especially given his daily job as Head Designer at the outrageously cool West Coast Customs. Luckily, he’s not an extremist, although he can get pretty darn obsessed (with oldish Honda Civic hatchbacks, for example) from time to time.
As such, in between a myriad of Japanese two- or four-door sports cars, he sometimes finds time for a pickup truck or a crossover SUV. This time around, given his JDM passion, logic dictated that it was time for a 2022 Lexus LX 600 Ultra Luxury transformation in the JDM tuning arena.
Oddly enough, he does not stray away from the setup imagined by other virtual artists, as most of them decided to make the hulking SUV a little nimbler. And go against the off-road credo of the J300 series (Lexus LX and Toyota’s Land Cruiser are platform siblings) with a sport tune.
Only this time around Musa’s take is way more pronounced than what we have seen in the past. As such, the Pearl White SUV is properly stanced and rides as close as possible to the tarmac. The lowered sports suspension modifications bode well for the rest of the makeover, which also includes a lot of contrasting bits and pieces.
The glossy details try to make the vehicle less hulking, while the Savini Wheels may have Anaheim, California as their origin – but they’re properly JDM bronze to complete the transformation. No “Sports Edition” would be final without a crimson interior or blacked-out elements, such as the front and rear lights, but – above all – the massive grille that finally becomes a bit subtler now.
